Here’s how Apple is promoting its new credit card to iPhone customers

- Aug. 21st 2019 8:41 am PT

0

After rolling out Apple Card to a select group of users two weeks ago, it officially launched to the public yesterday. Along with a new 3% cashback offer with Uber that landed yesterday, here’s how Apple is promoting its new credit card in the Wallet app, retail stores, and more.

Now that Apple Card has officially launched, iPhone users will see a new promotion for the product at the top of the Wallet app. Previously, users had to tap the + icon in the top right corner and then choose Apple Card. Now an App Store-style story sits at the top of the Wallet app to encourage users to apply for the credit card with the text “Start using Apple Card in minutes.”

There’s a button to apply immediately while tapping on the ad opens up the full story for Apple Card that highlights its features like super-fast signup, support via iMessage, Daily Cash, privacy and security focus, no fees, clean and simple UI for budgeting, titanium card, and more.

Apple promoting Apple Card in Wallet app

If you don’t see the promotion or have removed it from the Wallet app, you can tap the + sign in the top right corner, tap “Continue,” then select Apple Card to start an application.

Apple has also started promoting its new credit card in the Apple Store app as well as in its retail stores with signs that say “ Card is here. Get 3% Daily Cash from Apple with Apple Card.”

The company is putting out a significant effort to spread the word about the new product. Just this morning, Apple also created a Twitter account for Apple Card. A recent report from J.D. Power suggests that consumer awareness is “remarkably high” and that it expects Apple Card to be a hit. However, some analysts believe that Goldman Sachs may take losses on the partnership.

If you’re thinking about applying for Apple Card, take a look at our guide on checking your credit score for free.

Read more about Apple Card in our guide here and the articles below:

Jamf

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Card

Apple Card

A new kind of credit card. Created by Apple, not a bank. It launched in the US on August 20th, 2019.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.