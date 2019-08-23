Are you trying to find an app that you previously purchased or downloaded? Follow along for how to redownload apps on iPhone and iPad.

In addition to being able to redownload any apps that you’ve purchased or downloaded to your iPhone or iPad in the past, you can also download any apps that family members have purchased if you use Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

How to redownload apps on iPhone and iPad

Open the App Store Tap your profile icon in the top right corner Choose Purchased then My Purchases You can filter your purchased apps to find what you’re looking for or pull down on the results to search for a specific app

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone (the steps are the same on iPad):

If you can’t find the app you’re looking for, you may need to sign out of the Apple ID you’re currently using and sign in with the Apple ID that you purchased the app or game with.

To learn more about redownloading apps, take a look at Apple’s support document here.

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: