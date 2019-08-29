Pablo Cimadevila, a highly skilled jeweler and YouTuber shared a fascinating video on his channel today showing the process of making 18K gold AirPods. And it isn’t just a gold finish on top of the standard white AirPods. He deconstructed them, created his own AirPods cast, melted 18K gold, and created a stunning all-gold finished product that works.

As you can quickly see in the video below, not only is Pablo a very skilled jeweler, he also creates really sharp videos on his YouTube channel that has over 2 million subscribers.

The eleven-minute video is a fascinating look at what it takes to create AirPods made entirely of 18K gold. From tearing down the AirPods without damaging them to making a custom cast to melting the gold and then the impressive detail work to create the beautiful finished and functional AirPods, the whole video is absolutely worth a full watch.

Pablo nicknamed the 18K gold AirPods, “AirGolds.” He says that they are not for sale and that the idea was inspired by Apple’s Think Different campaign. Other neat videos on his channel show creative work like turning two hex nuts into a 1-carat diamond ring.

It’s interesting to think about how gold AirPods would change the sound profile of the earphones compared to the standard plastic body. How much do you think a set of 18K gold AirPods like this would sell for? And what do you think of the project? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Thanks, Martin!

