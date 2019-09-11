Even without 5G, iPhone 11 Pro has a notable LTE speed boost

As expected, Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup arrived without support for 5G. Compatibility with the latest cellular standard is said to be arriving with next year’s iPhones but that doesn’t mean the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro don’t bring LTE improvements as early LTE test results show a nice speed boost over the iPhone XS.

Apple shared during its announcements for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pro Max that the new devices would offer “Faster Gigabit-class LTE” but didn’t detail specifics on how much faster they would be.

Last year, Speed test provider, SpeedSmart shared early tests of the iPhone XS vs. the X highlighting over 100% faster download speeds. It has done the same this year and detailed the results in a tweet for how the iPhone 11 Pro should perform on the four major US carriers’ LTE networks compared to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

While the performance gains don’t compare to what SpeedSmart saw with the XS last year, the iPhone 11 Pro still offered 13% faster speeds over the iPhone XS and XS Max, a nice YoY LTE speed boost.

Apple said that both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro had the “Faster Gigabit-class LTE” so if SpeedSmart’s iPhone 11 Pro data measures up in real-world use, users will likely see the same speed boost for the more affordable iPhone 11.

The new #iPhone11 Pro and Pro Max include faster 4G LTE, how much faster? About 13% faster vs. iPhone Xs that's quite an improvement YoY. Looks like a faster better modem. #AppleEvent #SpeedSmart https://t.co/cHKHU5JZU4 pic.twitter.com/zRVaTKuuoD — SpeedSmart (@SpeedSmart) September 10, 2019

