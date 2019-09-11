Apple releases watchOS 6 GM to developers ahead of September 19 update

- Sep. 11th 2019 11:31 am PT

0

Apple today has released the GM seed for watchOS 6 to developers. Today’s release follows Apple’s special event yesterday where it unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 5 and much more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple announced yesterday that watchOS 6 is coming to Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 19. The release has been slightly delayed for the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, with Apple saying the update is coming later this fall.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Sprint iPhone XR deal

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
watchOS 6

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 is coming in the fall of 2019 to Apple Watch. It's currently in developer beta.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.