Apple releases watchOS 6 GM to developers ahead of September 19 update

Apple today has released the GM seed for watchOS 6 to developers. Today’s release follows Apple’s special event yesterday where it unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 5 and much more.

Apple announced yesterday that watchOS 6 is coming to Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 19. The release has been slightly delayed for the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, with Apple saying the update is coming later this fall.

