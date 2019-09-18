Apple releasing fourth iOS 13.1 developer and public betas today

Apple today is releasing the fourth developer and public betas of iOS 13.1 to testers. This comes after the release of the third developer beta last week. iOS 13.1 will be officially released later this month on September 30th.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The focus of iOS 13.1 is adding back features that were removed from iOS 13 beta testing, such as Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA in Maps. Both of those features are present in iOS 13.1.

Apple also says that with iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets new directionally aware suggestions which are powered by the new U1 Ultra Wideband location chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Read more on that here.

iOS 13 will be released to all devices tomorrow, September 19th, followed by iOS 13.1 on September 30th.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below: