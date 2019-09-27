9to5Mac Happy Hour 244: iPhone 11 impressions and iPadOS 13.1 debut

- Sep. 27th 2019 6:33 am PT

0

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are here, and Zac and Benjamin have first week impressions on Night mode, the new ultra wide camera, and more. iOS 13.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.1 for iPad are also out along with tvOS 13 for Apple TV, and there are new features to unpack.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

