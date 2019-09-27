9to5Mac Happy Hour 244: iPhone 11 impressions and iPadOS 13.1 debut

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are here, and Zac and Benjamin have first week impressions on Night mode, the new ultra wide camera, and more. iOS 13.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.1 for iPad are also out along with tvOS 13 for Apple TV, and there are new features to unpack.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- tvOS 13 now available, here’s a look at the top 6 new Apple TV features
- Apple TV now features 10 beautiful underwater video screensavers
- iOS 13.1 now available with new Maps features and more- 9to5Mac
- iOS 13.1 changes: Everything new in today’s update
- iPhone 11: Night Mode camera will make us rethink what we can capture with our phones
- iPhone 11 Pro Max camera shoots incredibly detailed concert photography in low light
- iPhone 11 camera lets you capture video without pausing your music
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 7: Balancing work, life, and fitness with Federico Viticci
- Raising $1,300 to donate to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi
