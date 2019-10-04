DOJ asks Spotify for details on its complaints against Apple for antitrust case

The US Department of Justice has an open antitrust investigation into Apple and other major tech companies. In the latest development, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has asked Spotify for information on the alleged anticompetitive practices that the company previously leveled at Apple.

As the DOJ’s antitrust investigation into Apple has developed, officials asked for emails from Tim Cook and other Apple executives last month. In particular, they were looking for emails that included references to the App Store and how it shares revenue with developers, Apple’s competitors, and more.

Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission back in March over Apple’s 30% cut on revenue through the App Store and more. Apple officially responded in June saying that Spotify only pays that cut on less than 1% of its subscribers. Now that the US DOJ is investigating Apple for the same accusations, the officials leading the probe have asked Spotify for more details according to an anonymous source (Reuters via MacRumors).

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee reached out to the music streaming service with broad requests for information, according to one source, who added the request to the company was narrowed in follow up telephone calls.

Apple is currently tied up in more than six antitrust lawsuits in addition to the DOJ’s investigation. Those include ones filed by customers, developers, South Korea, Europe, Russia, the FTC, and eight different US states.

Meanwhile, Spotify is currently testing Siri support to control music from its app on iOS and the functionality should arrive soon. Notably, the feature is something it had complained about in the past.

