Upcoming book to explore Apple’s pivots and product launches under Tim Cook

The Wall Street Journal’s Tripp Mickle is working on a book that will focus on the last decade at Apple without Steve Jobs. It will dive into how some of the products like Apple Watch and more came to be that have launched under Tim Cook and Jony Ive’s leadership and the company’s shift to Services.

Reported by Axios, Mickle’s upcoming book about Apple’s post-Jobs era doesn’t have a title yet but will be published by William Morrow.

Mickle shared a couple of thoughts with Axios on how he’ll make his book compelling.

“[The Apple Watch] was the first product that was launched without Steve, and how does that change the process?” says Mickle, who’s keenly aware that a number of books about Apple have been published, though none really capturing this most recent era. … “We’ve all had a chance to see what the products are that Apple launched, but there’s an opportunity to see how these products came about,” he adds.

Notably, Jony Ive is set to officially leave Apple sometime soon as he starts his own design firm. However, he expects he’ll work closely with Apple for many years to come.

