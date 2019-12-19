Nintendo launches Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer beta for Gold Pass subscribers

Nintendo has officially launched the beta of its highly anticipated real-time multiplayer mode for Mario Kart Tour. The beta testing period is available starting immediately and runs through December 26 – but it’s limited to Gold Pass subscribers.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

With real-time multiplayer support, you can can play Mario Kart Tour live with other people. This has been one of most-requested features for Mario Kart Tour since it launched on iOS in September. Given that the new multi-player feature is in beta, Nintendo warns that you might face some bugs:

By playing this beta version, you do so at your own risk and accept that the game may include known or unknown bugs, that your beta-test progress and your multiplayer data in the game may be erased at any time, and that playing this beta may cause your device’s battery to drain faster than normal and/or operate at slightly higher temperatures.

Real-time multiplayer support is limited to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers during the beta testing period. The Gold Pass in-app purchase is a $4.99 per month subscription, which also includes 200cc racing, Gold Challenges, and Gold Gifts. If you haven’t yet used your Gold Pass free trial, you can do so during the next week to access the multiplayer beta as well.

It’s unknown as to when real-time multiplayer feature will debut publicly, and whether it will always be locked behind the Gold Pass subscription. In the meantime, you can download Mario Kart Tour from the App Store now to get in on the beta test.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: