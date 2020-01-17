9to5Mac Happy Hour 260: Apple security and the FBI, ‘Pro Mode’ for Macs

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case repair program, the new Sensei app for Mac, Apple’s AI startup acquisition, the new Apple security battle with the FBI, racked mounted Mac Pro launch, a new ‘Pro Mode’ coming to Macs, and the latest Apple TV+ developments.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple accepting donations to aid Australian bushfire relief
- Are you having problems charging with iPhone XS or XR Smart Battery Case? Apple opens replacement program for affected units
- Sensei app for Mac launches with SSD trim, battery health, storage management features, more
- Apple acquires low-power AI startup behind Wyze on-device person detection for $200M
- FBI again asking Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to suspected shooter
- The FBI wants Apple to break encryption for iPhone models that third-party companies can already unlock
- Report: The FBI recently unlocked an iPhone 11 Pro with GrayKey, raising more doubts about the Pensacola case
- Apple’s rack-mountable Mac Pro is now available for purchase for $6499
- Back to the Mac 015: my Mac Pro setup and upgrades
- Pro Display XDR top features — amazing build quality and stunning view
- macOS beta hints at future ‘Pro Mode’ to boost performance on portable Macs
- Oprah cancels Apple TV+ documentary on sexual assault in the music industry, only one month after Apple announced it
- Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards
- Apple TV+ seals multi-year content deal with ‘Little America’ co-creator
- ‘Beastie Boys Story’ doc from Spike Jonze coming to Apple TV+ in April after IMAX debut
- Apple TV+ originals ‘Home’ and ‘Central Park’ debuting at SXSW in March
- Apple TV+ planning first theatrical movie release with ‘The Banker’ after delay over controversy
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.