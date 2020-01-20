9to5Mac Daily: January 20, 2020 – iPhone holiday popularity, iOS security

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Report: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models make up 69% of US iPhone sales in holiday quarter
- Gameloft launches Asphalt 9 on Mac with Catalyst after delay
- Apple addresses location privacy issue with iPhone 11 chip in second iOS 13.3.1 beta
- Apple TV+ sets release date for Defending Jacob series, starring Chris Evans
- Apple announces release date for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ and Apple TV+’s first British series
- Apple TV+ announces Home Before Dark drama premiering April 3, renews for second season
