Twitter fixes notifications bug in latest Mac app update

Twitter continues to make improvements to its new Mac app, which it brought to macOS using Apple’s Catalyst platform last October. Today’s update makes specific improvements related to notifications.

According to Twitter, version 8.9 of the Mac app improves the reliability of notification badging. This is a minor improvement, but it fixes one of the more annoying bugs in the Twitter for Mac app:

Improvement: improved the reliability of clearing notification badges. Let us know if this continues to be an issue!

While Twitter for Mac has hit a few road bumps in its transition from the iPad, the company has been making regular improvements over the last four months. Last month, Twitter added support for Touch Bar and Sidecar on the Mac. It’s encouraging to see Twitter focusing on regular updates for its Mac app.

Twitter for Mac is free on the Mac App Store. What do you think of the app? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: