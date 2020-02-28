9to5Mac Happy Hour 266: iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Trackpad, ARM Macs, HomeKit routers

Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest report that Apple is planning to release an iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with a trackpad, new Powerbeats4 leaks, the latest Ming-Chi Kuo prediction on Macs dropping Intel, HomeKit routers, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Report: Apple releasing iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad this year
- 2020 AAPL shareholders meeting recap
- Target inventory system also includes placeholder listings for new Apple TV, iPod touch, and Apple Watch bands
- New Powerbeats wireless headphones get FCC approval, ‘Hey Siri’ support expected
- Apple to launch ARM Mac without Intel CPU in 2021, says Kuo
- Apple planning over-the-air OS recovery for iOS devices based on iOS 13.4 beta code
- Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch
- Amazon’s Eero debuts first HomeKit router update, bringing enhanced smart home security
- Apple support document details HomeKit router features, complicated setup process
- Apple lists the cameras and routers that will be compatible with the latest HomeKit features
