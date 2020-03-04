Apple releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 4 to developers today

- Mar. 4th 2020 10:08 am PT

Following the release iOS 13.4 beta 4 yesterday, Apple today is releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 4 to developers.

watchOS 6.2 doesn’t include any major user-facing changes. Instead, the update focuses on performance improvements and under-the-hood bug fixes.

Apple doesn’t offer a public beta of watchOS because there is no way to revert back to a previous version if there are bugs. Developers can update to the latest beta of watchOS 6.2 via the Apple Watch companion app on their iPhone.

Notice any major changes in watchOS 6.2? Let us know down in the comments.

