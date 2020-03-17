There’s good news if you own Anker’s eufyCam 2: the long-awaited support for HomeKit Secure Video (HSV) is now rolling out in the latest firmware update.

Apple first listed the eufyCam 2 as one of the security cameras due to get HSV back in November of last year …

At that time, only one camera offered it immediately, but Apple said it would be coming to five other cameras.

iMore spotted the firmware update.

eufy’s support for the feature was first unveiled on stage during Apple’s WWDC 2019 Keynote but did not arrive with the eufyCam 2 when it was released last fall. The update, which is rolling out automatically to eufyCam 2 owners without any prompts, brings the camera up to firmware version 2.5.9 (Subsystem version 1.0.64.20200227). Users can also utilize the firmware update option in the eufy Security app to manually check availability.

Firmware updates sometimes take a little time to roll out everywhere, so if you don’t see it today, it’s likely you’ll get it during the next few days.

We’ve explained previously the benefits of HSV.

HomeKit Secure Video is designed to address the main security weakness with most of today’s smarter cameras. In order to do things like detect people and recognize faces, most cameras upload your video stream to the cloud and carry out the analysis there. That means that unencrypted video is stored on someone else’s server, representing a tasty target for hackers. With HSV, all of the people, animal, and vehicle detection is performed locally, on your own iPad, HomePod or Apple TV, and only encrypted video is sent to Apple’s cloud servers.

The situation is, however, complicated by the fact that additional cameras have a more basic form of HomeKit-compatibility, meaning Siri support and motion-triggered actions, but not HomeKit Secure Video. The eufyCam 2 got basic HomeKit support back in January.

