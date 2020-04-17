9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts selling its own, Mac Pro feet and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand new iPhone SE available to order, Bloomberg reports new details about Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones, and we explain how Apple’s contact tracing works.
Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available to order, ships next week
- Apple officially unveils rumored ‘iPhone 9’ with iPhone SE name
- Apple donating portion of PRODUCT(RED) iPhone SE proceeds to COVID-19 relief
- Apple makes the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module available in custom Mac Pro builds
- AirPods Pro ear tip replacements now available to order from Apple Online Store
- Apple releases leather and silicone cases for new iPhone SE, priced from $35
- Apple now sells Mac Pro wheels and feet from $299 to $699
- 2020 iPhone SE includes Wi-Fi 6 and Express Card support but skips Ultra Wideband chip
- New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8, Apple discontinues iPhone 8 Plus without replacement
- Google Classroom app flooded with 1-star reviews as students react to working from home
- Apple makes Apple Maps mobility data available to help health authorities mitigate COVID-19 spread
- iPhone and Android COVID-19 contact-tracing: Public health authority apps only, can be disabled by region, multiple iOS updates required
- Google, Apple building COVID-19 tracing into Android, iOS – 9to5Google
- Bloomberg: iPhone 12 to feature smaller notch and share design cues with iPad Pro, half-size cheaper HomePod later this year
- Bloomberg: Apple over-ear headphones launching ‘later this year’ with swappable magnetic parts
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Chapters:
00:00:00 — Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
00:04:52 — Logitech Trackpad Keyboard Case
00:14:57 — Mac Pro feet and wheels
00:18:49 — AirPods Pro tips
00:19:51 — iPhone SE announcement
00:36:05 — More on iPhone SE
00:56:29 — Magnetic headphones
00:59:02 — Contact tracing explained
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.