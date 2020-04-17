9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts selling its own, Mac Pro feet and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand new iPhone SE available to order, Bloomberg reports new details about Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones, and we explain how Apple’s contact tracing works.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

00:04:52 — Logitech Trackpad Keyboard Case

00:14:57 — Mac Pro feet and wheels

00:18:49 — AirPods Pro tips

00:19:51 — iPhone SE announcement

00:36:05 — More on iPhone SE

00:56:29 — Magnetic headphones

00:59:02 — Contact tracing explained

