9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained

- Apr. 17th 2020 6:47 am PT

0

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts selling its own, Mac Pro feet and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand new iPhone SE available to order, Bloomberg reports new details about Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones, and we explain how Apple’s contact tracing works.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

00:04:52 — Logitech Trackpad Keyboard Case

00:14:57 — Mac Pro feet and wheels

00:18:49 — AirPods Pro tips

00:19:51 — iPhone SE announcement

00:36:05 — More on iPhone SE

00:56:29 — Magnetic headphones

00:59:02 — Contact tracing explained

