Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Ulysses: A powerful writing app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 9to5Mac Daily listeners can exclusively get three months for free here.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 13.5.1 and watchOS 6.2.6 with ‘important security updates’
- Apple confirms iOS 13.5.1 security update patches vulnerability, breaking unc0ver jailbreak
- Apple releases first betas of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 to developers
- Apple releases first beta of macOS 10.15.6, supplemental update for macOS 10.15.5
- Here’s our first look at new Apple News+ Audio hidden feature in iOS 13.5.5 beta
- Report: iOS 14 will support all iPhones that run iOS 13
- Apple Music joins wider music industry Black Out Tuesday awareness campaign with app takeover
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.