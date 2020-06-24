Safari gaining Face ID and Touch ID support to bypass usernames and passwords with new API

A neat new feature available for developers to build into websites with the Safari 14 beta is the ability to bypass username and password fields with Face ID or Touch ID offering a much more seamless experience to users.

Almost all Apple users at this point would be used to the smooth experience of logging in with Face ID or Touch ID in supported apps. But that experience breaks down when logging into apps and services on the web. Fortunately, the Safari 14 beta lets developers offer a passwordless experience. The new capability is based on the work Apple has done with the FIDO standard.

Apple details the new functionality and how to get it set up for your website in the WWDC talk “Meet Face ID and Touch ID for the web” with a new Web Authentication API.

Face ID and Touch ID provide a frictionless experience when logging in — and now you can use them on your websites in Safari with the Web Authentication API. Discover how to add this convenient and secure login alternative to your website.

The 15-minute WWDC video walks through how the new API works and how to implement, including some best practices.

You can find the full Safari 14 beta release notes here and also be sure to check out this related WWDC talk: “What’s new for web developers“.

