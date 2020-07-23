9to5Mac Happy Hour 287: iOS 14 beta 3 changes, iPhone 12 specs, iOS apps on the Mac

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall talk iPhone 12, iOS 14, ARM Mac apps, and much more. Sponsored by LinkedIn — check out our offer to support the podcast!
- New benchmarks and details about iPhone and iPad apps emerge from Apple Silicon Macs
- What’s new in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 3? Battery icon change, new screenshot sound effect, more
- Braided Apple iPhone lightning cable pictured, expected to ship with iPhone 12
- Report: Apple held ‘preliminary’ talks with Arm about an acquisition, but not planning a bid
- iOS 14 beta gives us a glimpse of the system interface on the 5.4-inch iPhone 12
- Rumors: iPhone 12 battery capacity, release potentially delayed until November
- What’s new in iOS 14 beta 3? New Music app icon, Clock widgets, more
- Apple launches Security Research Device Program to help researchers find security vulnerabilities in its devices
- Apple defends 30% App Store commission with new study as antitrust threats loom
- iPadOS 14 changes and features – Apple Pencil powers up
- 100% carbon neutral supply chain by 2030, says Apple
