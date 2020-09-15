Apple Watch Series 5 now eligible for trade-in program, check your value here

Alongside the announcements of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has started accepting trade-ins for Apple Watch Series 5. The previous-gen hardware is worth up to $240 for a direct trade-in when upgrading to a new Apple Watch.

Up until today, Apple was only accepting trade-ins for Apple Watch Series 4 and earlier with the values topping out at $155.

Now that pre-orders are already live for both the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, Apple has updated its trade-in program to give a maximum of $240 credit for Series 5 watches.

That’s almost enough to cover the entry price of the $279 Apple Watch SE and over half the cost of the $399 starting price of the Apple Watch Series 6 with aluminum case.

You can find the new details on Apple’s Trade In landing page (click on Apple Watch) and take advantage of the offer during the checkout process. Look for the “Add a trade-in” option just above the “Add to Bag” button and tap or click “Get Started.”

Have your Apple Watch serial number handy to check the value of your watch.

For more details on getting the most money for your Apple Watch trade-in, check out our comprehensive guide here.

We’ve also got a detailed guide on getting the most for your iPad if you’re planning on picking up the new iPad Air.

Catch up on everything Apple announced today in our September event news hub here as well as all the Apple Watch news below:

