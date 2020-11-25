Apple is now using TikTok, with influencer videos for iPhone 12 mini

- Nov. 25th 2020 7:08 am PT

0

Apple is now using TikTok, more than six months after creating an official account for the company on the short-form video platform.

It has apparently commissioned promotional videos from existing TikTok influencers …

We noted the empty account back in April.

Today some users have noticed that there’s a new verified profile of Apple on TikTok, which may indicate that the company has plans to share some content there.

The account (@apple) is relatively new and it has only 1312 followers by the time of writing this article. There’s no biography, videos, or anything other than the verification badge, which legitimates that it’s an official account.

That changed last week, with the addition of four videos – each of them promoting the compact size of the iPhone 12 mini. All use the same camera trickery to make large objects shrink, with the final trick being to shrink the iPhone 12 Pro down to the iPhone 12 mini.

The videos are by Zach King, Kevin B Parry, Julian Bass, and Jessica Wang. Their follower counts range from just over 800k to just over 50 million. As for Apple’s account, it now has 376k followers and a similar number of likes.

The outgoing White House administration tried to ban TikTok in the US before legal challenges put a stop to that. Following Trump’s election loss, it’s likely that the action against the video app will be allowed to quietly fade away.

TikTok now has new competition, as Snapchat launched Spotlight, with a $1M daily fund to try to lure TikTok creators to its platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
TikTok

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3