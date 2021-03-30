Epic Games has filed a UK antitrust complaint against Apple, despite having lost a court case in the country over the same issue.

Using the kind of hyperbolic language we’ve now come to expect, Epic’s complaint accuses Apple of ‘kneecapping the competition’ and ‘exerting monopoly power’ …

Background

We previously outlined the background to the case.

Despite being told that it had no right to sue Apple in the UK, the company is now trying its luck with an antitrust complaint to competition watchdogs.

UK antitrust complaint

The company made the announcement on its website.

Epic Games today announced the company has filed a complaint to the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in support of its investigation into Apple’s anticompetitive behavior. This is an important step in Epic’s continued global fight for fairer digital platforms. The complaint alleges that Apple’s anticompetitive behavior and prohibitively restrictive rules governing the distribution of apps and payment processing constitute a clear violation of the UK Competition Act of 1998. It also illustrates Apple’s monopolistic practices, which forbid users and developers respectively from acquiring or distributing apps through marketplaces other than Apple’s App Store, while simultaneously forcing any in-app purchase to be processed through Apple’s own payment system. “By kneecapping the competition and exerting its monopoly power over app distribution and payments, Apple strips UK consumers of the right to choose how and where they get their apps, while locking developers into a single marketplace that lets Apple charge any commission rate they choose,” said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. “These harmful practices lead to artificially inflated costs for consumers, and stifle innovation among developers, many of whom are unable to compete in a digital ecosystem that is rigged against them.”

Apple attacked a similar complaint in Australia, describing Epic’s actions as ‘self-serving.’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: