2023 iPhones will feature under-display Face ID and periscope telephoto lens, according to Ming-Chi Kuo

In 2023, Kuo expects even more drastic changes to the iPhone lineup. This apparently includes moving Face ID from a visible notch to being integrated under the screen.

A periscope-style telephoto lens is also predicted …

According to most reports, the iPhone’s notch will be getting smaller this year. Latest leaks show a notch that is about 10% smaller on the left and right side as Apple is moving the earpiece upwards into the top bezel.

However, many people want the notch to go away altogether. One critical piece of that puzzle is dealing with the Face ID components, including the IR dot projector and flood illuminator.

Moving that key component under the screen in 2023 would enable Apple to shrink the notch significantly. In 2022, Apple is said to be transitioning to a punch-hole style where the only display cutout is used for the front selfie camera. In 2023, Kuo has said Apple may be able to release an iPhone that is purely bezel-free with no notch or display cutout of any kind.

Of course, 2023 is a long way off. This morning, Kuo also revealed tantalising details about the 2022 iPhones including the removal of the 5.4-inch size and major camera upgrades.

With the iPhone 14 expected to jump to 48-megapixel sensor for the standard wide lens, it appears Apple will follow up in 2023 by adding a periscope 2x lens for better telephoto captures.

