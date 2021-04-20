New M1 iMacs come with color-matched braided USB-C to Lightning cable

Apple unveiled a completely redesigned new M1 iMac earlier today during its Spring Loaded special event. The new iMac also includes new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, plus a braided USB-C to Lightning cable for charging.

As you may remember, rumors had suggested that the iPhone 12 would include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition. With the iPhone 12, Apple included the same USB-C to Lightning cable as always.

A few months later, the braided USB-C to Lightning cable has come to fruition for the 24-inch iMac. Apple says that in the new iMac box, you’ll get a Magic Keyboard, power cord and power adapter for the iMac, a Magic Mouse (or Magic Trackpad), and a braided USB-C to Lightning cable.

The USB-C to Lightning cable is also color-matched to the iMac you order. For example, if you order the blue iMac, your USB-C to Lightning cable will be blue.

One of the more interesting changes with the iMac is also its magnetic power cord and power adapter. For the first time, the new iMac features an external power supply brick similar to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. On this power brick is also where Apple is putting the ethernet connection.

