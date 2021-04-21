How to trade in your old iPad and upgrade to the 2021 iPad Pro

The big day for the new iPad Pros has arrived, and the new tablets are big upgrades in more ways than one. If you’re coming from an older iPad but want to update to the latest iPad Pro (or even another recently-launched iPad) we’ll walk you through exactly how to trade in and recycle your old iPad (or other devices) for the latest-and-greatest…

Back up your old iPad

The first thing you want to do is make sure your iPad is wholly backed up so that you don’t lose any data. You might already have iCloud backups happening automatically, which generally occurs if your device is connected to power, connected to Wi-Fi, locked, and there’s enough space.

Regardless, it’s a good idea to go in and perform one manually before you trade in your old iPad just for good measure. To do this, head to Settings on your iPad tap your name, and then tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup and then tap “Back Up Now.”

The process is pretty much the same for both the iPhone and the iPad, so if you’ve done it before with one, you should have no problem doing it with the other. If you want to do your backup via iTunes, Michael Potuck did a comprehensive guide on this process for the iPhone earlier this year. In short: connect your device, navigate to it in iTunes, and click “Back Up Now.”

Factory reset your old iPad

After your device is fully backed up, the next step for trading it in (or recycling it), is to wipe it completely. Once you’re sure that your device and all its data is fully backed up to your iCloud account (or iTunes), head to Settings > General > Reset. There, you’ll find an option to Erase All Content and Settings. You may have to enter your Apple ID and/or device passcode. After that, your device will erase completely.

Should you trade in or sell your old iPad?

It’s ready to be shipped off — but who exactly are we shipping it off to? Prepping your device for sale is the easy part. Now it’s time to decide whether it’s best for you to trade in or sell your old iPad, and where.

Trading in your device through one of the many services below will be the easiest and quickest, and the cash or trade-in value you’ll get generally won’t be too shabby. With sites like our partner MyPhones Unlimited, Gazelle, and Apple Trade-In, you’ll generally fill out a form, get a box in the mail, and ship your device. Within a matter of days, you’ll get a check or gift card for the amount owed, and that will be the end of it.

Alternatively, you can put in the work of actually selling the device on an online marketplace like eBay, Craigslist, Swappa, and other sites. We explained in more detail the advantages and disadvantages of these various sites in our full iPad trade-in guide, so be sure to check that out if you want to go this route. Selling your device yourself will mean slightly more risk and a bit more work, but will certainly pay more.

How much is your old iPad worth?

If you decide to go the trade-in route, you’re probably wondering what your device is worth. We take a closer look at all the latest trade-in values every month, and here’s a quick sampling of the newly updated latest iPad trade-in deals from this month:

Best iPad trade deals for April 2021

How much is your iPad Pro worth?

Don’t see your iPad model here? Check out our trade-in site!

Learn more

You can read about your various options for trading in and selling your old iPad in our full ultimate guide. There, you’ll also find even more options for trading in your device to get the max value possible.

