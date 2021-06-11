Eager to test out everything arriving with watchOS 8 like the new Mindfulness app, Focus mode, Photo watch faces with Portrait mode, multiple timers, AssistiveTouch, and more? Read along for how to install watchOS 8 developer beta.

Apple unveiled the next major version of watchOS at the WWDC keynote and made the developer beta available to test on Apple Watch. And the first public beta of watchOS 8 should arrive in July.

How to install watchOS 8 developer beta

Important: There is no way to downgrade to watchOS 7 after you install watchOS 8 beta. This is meant for secondary/test Apple Watches (Series 3 and later), not your primary Apple Watch.

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that here (runs $99/year). Or you can wait for the free public beta program that should launch in July.

It’s never a bad idea to make a fresh backup of your Apple Watch – this happens when you back up your iPhone – but keep in mind Apple doesn’t allow downgrades from watchOS 8 to watchOS 7 On your iPhone running the iOS 15 beta (or 14.7 beta), head to Apple’s Developer website Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner, sign in if you’re not already under Account Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner again, choose Downloads Swipe down (below iOS 14.7 beta) and tap Install Profile next to watchOS 8 beta Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone will prompt you to restart your Apple Watch to complete the changes After it reboots, head back to the iPhone Apple Watch app > General > Software Update You should see watchOS 8 available; tap Download and Install Make sure your Apple Watch is on the charger near your iPhone with at least 50% battery

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

