Apple officially unveiled iOS 15 at its WWDC keynote and made the first beta of the software available to developers shortly after. It announced the beta would arrive in July for public testers, but didn’t narrow that down at all. Let’s look at a few hints to give us a better idea of when Apple will release the iOS 15 public beta.

iOS 15 comes with a lot of great updates. There’s a range of new features for FaceTime including SharePlay, video call links, and web support for Android and Windows. There’s the new Live Text OCR feature in the Camera and Photos app, the new Focus mode, redesigned Notifications, overhauled Safari, and much more.

If you’re not a registered Apple Developer and don’t want to become one, or you’d just rather wait until the iOS 15 beta is a bit more mature, holding out for the free iOS 15 public beta is the next best option if you want to try the new software before the official fall release.

When will Apple release the iOS 15 public beta?

Taking a look at previous years, Apple released the first iOS 14 public beta on July 9. However, WWDC20 was pushed to the end of June (22-26) instead of happening at the usual early June timeframe.

After WWDC19, Apple released the first iOS 13 public beta on June 24, and the year before, the iOS 12 public beta arrived on June 25.

With WWDC21 starting at the beginning of June, it seems likely Apple could release the first iOS 15 public beta in early July which could line up with about the third iOS 15 developer beta. Apple could always push things later but there’s definitely a precedent suggesting early July.

Apple will offer public betas for iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey as well. However, last year the watchOS and macOS public betas were released a bit after the first iOS public beta.

As always, when the public betas are released, keep in mind it’s best to run them on secondary devices as there will be bugs and performance issues along the way to the stable build.

Read more WWDC coverage:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: