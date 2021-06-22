Apple-owned Dark Sky app updated with Apple Watch improvements and more

Apple is rolling out an update to the Dark Sky weather application it acquired last year. This marks only the second update since Apple announced its acquisition of Dark Sky, and it brings Apple Watch improvements, Accessibility updates, and more.

Apple announced that it was acquiring the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky in March 2020. The company recently announced that the app, website, and API will be shutting down at the end of 2022, but it looks like we can expect continued updates until then.

Here are the full release notes for Dark Sky version 6.8.5, which is rolling out now on the App Store:

Improved VoiceOver support

Complications on Apple Watch update more frequently

Addresses an issue that could prevent the moon phase from updating

Stability and performance improvements

You can download Dark Sky Weather on the App Store for $3.99. On a related note, the built-in Weather app on iPhone is getting a major update with iOS 15 coming this fall, but we’re still waiting on the Weather app to come to the iPad.

