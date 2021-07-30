9to5Mac Happy Hour 340: Always-on display for iPhone 13, iOS 15 beta 4 Safari changes, new Pro Display XDR rumors

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin discuss the latest Apple hardware rumors including a new smart Apple external display, an always-on iPhone 13, and the proliferation of Face ID across Apple’s product line. This week also saw the latest round of changes to Safari in iOS 15 beta 4, and Apple’s quarterly earning results give some insight on the planned fall release cycle.

