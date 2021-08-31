Android owners less likely to switch to an iPhone this year, says survey

A survey of Android owners suggests they are less likely to switch to an iPhone this year than they were at the same time last year.

The lack of a fingerprint reader and the CSAM scanning controversy appear to be the two biggest factors in explaining the fall in interest …

SellCell carried out the survey of 5,000 US Android smartphone owners.

18.3% of Android users would consider switching to iPhone 13 after it is released, down from 33.1% in a similar purchase intent survey from a year ago. ‘Lack of fingerprint scanner on iPhones’ (31.9%), ‘limited customizability in iOS’ (16.7%), ‘restrictions on sideloading apps in iOS’ (12.8%), ‘Android phones have better hardware than iPhones’ (12.1%), and ‘intrusive iCloud photo scanning’ (10.4%) were among the biggest deal-breakers, according to Android users not interested in iPhone 13 […] Fingerprint scanners, a staple feature of most Android devices, are still nowhere to be found in recent iPhones, and while Apple’s alternative Face ID is just as quick and secure, it has proven to be less effective while wearing face masks.

The greater convenience of Touch ID over Face ID when wearing a mask was likely the biggest reason for the fall in the number of potential Android switchers in my view, but SellCell believes the CSAM confusion and controversy may have been a bigger factor.

Recent controversies around potential privacy and misuse concerns associated with iCloud picture scanning may have been the factor most responsible for the decline in purchase intention, as other significant factors above have barely changed or haven’t changed at all since the last survey.

The survey also identified the top three appealing features for those considering a switch.

‘Longer software support’ (51.4%), ‘Apple ecosystem integration’ (23.8%), [and] ‘Better privacy protection’ (11.4%) were among the top reasons why Android users would consider moving to iPhone 13. The largest 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most popular pick among potential Android-to-iPhone switchers at 39.8%, followed by the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model (36.1%), the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro (19.5%), and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini (4.6%).

Photo: Lukenn Sabellano/Unsplash

