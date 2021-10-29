Best Halloween weekend deals: iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low, Anker sale from $10, more

Halloween weekend has arrived and so too have all of the best deals. Kicking things off we have an all-time low on the 256GB iPad mini 6 alongside Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard at $106 off. Plus, Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 falls to an Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the new iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB in several styles for $630. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at only the second notable discount on the elevated storage capacity that matches the all-time low.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Anker’s iPhone accessory Halloween deals live from $10

Anker is heading into the weekend with a new sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home gear, and more for Halloween. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $136. Down from $160, you’re looking at only the third discount of the year, with today’s offer saving you $24 and marking the best price in several months.

PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry, complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25,600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds. Shop more deals from $10 right here.

Save $106 on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard

Multiple retailers are currently offering the latest Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $243. Down from $349, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s well below our previous mention and a notable $106 off the going rate.

Refreshed to go alongside the all-new M1 iPad Pros that launched earlier the year, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard has a tweaked design to accommodate the thicker tablets. Those small adjustments aside, you’re still looking at the same, beloved experience which delivers a unique floating hinge design and backlight keyboard with a built-in trackpad. There’s also Smart Connector support and a USB-C for passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

