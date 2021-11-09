Apple @ Work Podcast: Rethinking network security for remote work

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Alcyr Araujo from Mosyle joins the show to discuss their recent announcements around DNS filtering.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Bring the power of email marketing to your internal communications, with Direct Mail for Mac. Create, track, and securely send right from your desktop. Request a free trial today!
Links
- Mosyle launches encrypted DNS filtering & security solution with automated deployment for Apple devices
- Mosyle launches Mosyle Fuse to streamline MDM, identity, and security on macOS
- Mosyle’s Screen View makes macOS and iOS remote support easier to implement for Apple business customers
- Mosyle unveils Device Scout, Detection & Removal, and App Catalog for its K-12 focused Apple Mobile Device Management Platform
Connect with Bradley
Listen and subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel