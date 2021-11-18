9to5Mac Happy Hour 356: Apple’s self-service repair surprise, Twitter Blue, macro updates

Mayo’s new laptop has arrived but he’s not quite ready to talk about it yet. Apple surprises everyone with the announcement of a new self-service repair program coming next year. Apple follows up on macro mode for iPhone 13 with much-welcomed refinements in iOS 15.2. And Twitter wants Services revenue, but also opens the floodgates for third-party clients to exist and — possibly — thrive.

