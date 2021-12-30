Poll: How many Apple TV+ shows have you watched so far?

After two years since its debut, Apple TV+ now offers more than 80 original shows. Are you watching Apple’s own video streaming? And, if so, how many have you watched so far?

Apple has a small library compared to some of its competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+. That said, small doesn’t mean bad, as the streaming is consistently praised for its quality. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 154 wins and 523 award nominations.

When the service launched on November 1, 2019, it featured “The Morning Show,” “SEE,” “Servant,” and “For All Mankind.” Slowly, the company started launching its original documentaries, films, and kids’ shows.

For example, Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound” and Billie Eilish’s documentary were well received, and when Apple debuted the first season of “Ted Lasso,” things started changing for the service. Even though the company still doesn’t share how many subscribers it has – rather, it only gives an idea of its best TV shows.

To The Information, a “person with known of the numbers” said that Apple TV+ had around 40 million subscribers in the summer of 2021. Approximately half of those subscribers are paying for the service, while the other half are on free trials of some sort.

Not only that, but every now and then the company offers new customers the ability to watch a few of its best TV shows before subscribing to the streaming service.

Another hint that demonstrates how Apple TV+ is growing is that Apple needs to now start worrying more about piracy of its content as shows like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” are appearing on illegal streaming services. “Foundation,” for example, was one of the most pirated Apple TV+ shows in 2021.

Personally, thinking about these two years, I’ve been impressed by the quality of Apple Originals. I saw myself watching documentaries like “Long Way Up” and “Earth At Night In Colors,” which I normally wouldn’t. Additionally, I got addicted to every new episode of “Ted Lasso,” “Foundation,” “Trying,” and many more.

So far, I think I watched at least 20 Apple Originals on Apple TV+, so I ask you: are you still watching them? If so, how many Apple TV+ shows have you watched so far? Vote in the poll, share your thoughts, and tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: