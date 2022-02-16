Apple seeds macOS 12.3 beta 3 with Universal Control to developers [Update: Public beta]

After launching the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers and public testers with the exciting Universal Control feature enabled at the end of January, the third beta has arrived today.

Update 2/16: Apple has made the latest macOS beta available to public testers.

macOS 12.3 beta 3 doesn’t include many user-facing changes but it does come with a new UI for enabling Universal Control.

The third macOS Monterey 12.3 beta is now available via OTA for developers and public testers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available to download from Apple’s Developer website or public beta website. macOS 12.3 beta 3 arrives with build number 21E5212f.

Ahead of a “spring” launch for the highly anticipated Universal Control, the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas officially include the ability to test out the feature.

Other new features to test include support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, and a new ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.” Meanwhile, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

And the second beta also fixed a battery drain issue with MacBooks (also fixed in the 12.2.1 public release):

