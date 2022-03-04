9to5Mac Happy Hour 371: Apple ‘peek performance’ event expectations, long-term Apple Watch appeal and rumored 2022 features
Zac has a closer relationship with the Apple Watch once more thanks to a new purchase. Plus, Mark Gurman shares some rumors about what’s in store for the Apple Watch hardware and software this year. And we preview Apple’s March 8 event where we will ‘peek performance’.
Sponsored by Coda: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE. Head over to Coda.io/happyhour.
Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- Apple announces March 8 event for new iPhone, iPad Air
- Here’s everything we could see at the Apple event March 8
- Apple on Russian invasion of Ukraine: all product sales paused, RT and Sputnik News apps pulled
- Apple halts all sales in Russian online store as Ukraine invasion continues
- Tim Cook email to employees about Ukraine; tripling donations
- Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cutout design
- Gurman: Apple’s mysterious 20″ foldable could be MacBook/iPad hybrid with touchscreen keyboard
- Custom Dark Mode coming to Safari, WebKit code reveals
- NFL Sunday Ticket could be coming to Apple TV+
- Ukraine asks Apple to halt App Store and sales in Russia
- Apple Watch Series 8 to offer new activity features, more
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.