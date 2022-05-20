9to5Mac Happy Hour 382: New Accessibility features, iOS 16 rumors, cheaper Apple TV

Seth Kurkowski

- May. 20th 2022 12:55 pm PT

0

iOS 16 rumors are heating up, including Apple pre-announcing some accessibility-focused features that will inevitably arrive with iOS 16’s release later this year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss reports that a cheaper Apple TV is in development, interesting updates to Apple Podcasts, and hands-on with the game-changing Apple Studio Display firmware update.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

