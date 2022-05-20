9to5Mac Happy Hour 382: New Accessibility features, iOS 16 rumors, cheaper Apple TV

iOS 16 rumors are heating up, including Apple pre-announcing some accessibility-focused features that will inevitably arrive with iOS 16’s release later this year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss reports that a cheaper Apple TV is in development, interesting updates to Apple Podcasts, and hands-on with the game-changing Apple Studio Display firmware update.
Zac Hall
Benjamin Mayo
- Apple releases first iOS 15.6 and macOS 12.5 public beta for testing
- Apple promoting accessibility features for iOS users that anyone can take advantage of
- Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers as iOS 16 announcement looms
- Apple celebrates Accessibility Awareness Day with Fitness+, live sessions, shortcut suggestions, more
- Apple now lets apps charge increased prices for auto-renewable subscriptions with limits
- iOS 15.5 expands Communication Safety in Messages to these countries
- Rumor: iOS 16 public beta 1 expected later than usual due to ‘buggy’ software
- Apple releases macOS 12.4 with new Podcasts features and separate Studio Display webcam fix
- Apple TV+ releases trailer for season 3 of For All Mankind, premiering June 10
- Kuo: USB-C AirPods and other Apple accessories coming alongside iPhone 15
