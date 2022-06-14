Cha Cha Real Smooth premiering in select theaters and Apple TV+ this Friday, June 17

Apple Original Films hosted the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth at the Tribeca Festival. The Sundance Audience Award-winning film will debut in select US theaters and on Apple TV+ on June 17.

About Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cha Cha Real Smooth covers the life of a 22-year-old college graduate who moves back home with his family in New Jersey. Andrew has no professional experience, but he knows how to party, which lands him a job as a motivational dancer at bar and bat mitzvahs. Andrew then befriends a local mother and her daughter and finds a future he wants for himself.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Cooper Raif. Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly serve as producers. Apple hasn’t released any information on which theaters will promote the film. Cast members include Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, and Evan Assante.

You can watch Cha Cha Real Smooth on Apple TV+. The streaming service is $4.99 monthly and offers a variety of original content. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our running guide on every TV show and movie available on the platform now.

