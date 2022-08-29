iPhone 14 leaks: Will these sketchy new features actually happen?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are coming next week during Apple’s “Far out” event on September 7. There are a handful of new features that are all but confirmed, but there are a few rumors out there that we aren’t quite sure about yet.

Head below as we recap a handful sketchy rumors for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro…

Faster Lightning connectivity

While the iPhone 15 coming next year is rumored to switch to USB-C, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will stick with Lightning for one more year. But with that being said, there are rumors that the Lightning connectivity on the iPhone 14 will at least get a boost in data transfer speeds this year.

A rumor that first surfaced back in April claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Lightning connector that supports USB 3.0 speeds. The current Lightning connector used on the iPhone is still based on USB 2.0 technology, which is super old and can only transfer data at 480 Mbps. For comparison, USB 3.0 delivers speeds of up to 5 Gbps.

This rumor has not been corroborated by reliable sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo or Bloomberg, so it’s unclear whether it will ultimately come to fruition. But with that being said, faster data transfer speeds are certainly needed, especially if the iPhone 14 Pro really does add support for 8K video recording.

Better battery life

Apple hasn’t made a dramatic improvement to iPhone battery life in several years. In fact, battery life has even taken a step back in some instances. This year, a rumor says that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could both feature larger batteries. Notably missing from the list is the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the report, iPhone 14 could feature a 3,279 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 13’s 3,227 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro could use a 3,200 mAh battery, an increase from the 3,095 mAh battery inside the iPhone 13 Pro.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might feature a slightly smaller battery if this rumor is to be believed. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 4,352 mAh battery, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with a with 4,323 mAh battery instead. That’s a small change, but one worth watching if the iPhone 14 Pro Max also comes with more battery-hungry features.

Faster charging speeds

Another upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup could be its charging speeds. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro is capable at charging at a maximum of 23W when connected to a 30W power adapter, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can hit speeds of 27W.

The rumor is that this year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be able to charge at max speeds of 30W for the first time. This has been reported by two separate sources so far, but it’s ultimately unclear whether it’s something Apple will be able to pull off without switching to USB-C.

Reverse wireless charging

Last but not least, the reverse wireless charging rumor is still floating around out there. Reverse wireless charging was a feature first rumored for the iPhone 11. Over the years, teardowns and FCC filings also suggested that the hardware was included in the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

Currently, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are actually capable of a very limited implementation of reverse wireless charging with the MagSafe Battery Pack accessory. If you have a MagSafe Battery Pack attached to your iPhone and you connect your iPhone to Lightning for charging, your MagSafe Battery Pack will also get charged.

In this instance, the power is flowing from your Lightning charger to your iPhone and then to the MagSafe Battery Pack. The MagSafe Battery Pack is charged by being connected to the back of your iPhone and using Qi wireless charging.

As it stands right now, this is the only implementation of reverse wireless charging. There has been speculation that Apple could expand this functionality to allow you to charge things like AirPods by placing them on the back of your iPhone, but this hasn’t yet happened. Additionally, it’s also been reported that the forthcoming iPad Pro redesign might also add support for reverse wireless charging.

iPhone 14 release information

We expect more last-minute sketchy iPhone 14 rumors to emerge over the next week. Apple will officially announce the device during its “Far out” special event on September 7. We then expect pre-orders to begin on September 9, followed by availability on September 16.

Do you have any bold predictions for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? Are there any sketchy rumors that you’re hoping actually materialize? Let us know down in the comments.

