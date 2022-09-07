Watch the iPhone 14 event ‘Far out’ right here

Apple’s iPhone 14 event is set for today, September 7 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Pro model watch, and more to be unveiled. You can watch the iPhone 14 event here and we’ll cover a couple of other ways to watch too.

Expected changes and upgrades arriving with the iPhone 14 lineup include a new pill-shaped cutout replacing the notch, camera enhancements, new sizes, a possible price increase, and more.

Along with the “Far out” event announcement, Apple included a neat hidden AR experience, and be sure to check out the slick iPhone 14 event wallpapers.

How to watch iPhone 14 event (right here)

The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 “Far out” event will start today, September 7 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Watch with the embed below or on YouTube (set a reminder)

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage

Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (On September 7 look for the “Far out” event)

Pill-shaped cutout

Camera upgrades

New sizes (iPhone 14 Max and slightly larger for 14 Pro and Pro Max)

A16 for Pro and Pro Max models, A15 for non-Pro models

Possible price increase on new Pro models

For a deeper dive into weighing the upgrades and changes that should come with iPhone 14, check out our guide:

iOS 16 comes with a ton of new features and changes like Lock Screen customization, valuable updates to Messages, Mail, and Photos, the ability to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, and much more.

With the iPhone 14 event scheduled for September 7, that means the official release for iOS 16 is likely to land somewhere between September 8-16. Read more in our detailed guide:

Along with the four iPhone 14 models, we should see Apple announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro. The latter is expected to be the biggest upgrade, with a new durable titanium design and a larger form factor.

What are you most excited about seeing at the “Far out” event? Share your thoughts in the comments!

