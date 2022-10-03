Apple CEO Tim Cook visits with Pope Francis at the Vatican

As part of his trek through Europe, Apple CEO Tim Cook has paid a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. Details about what exactly the two discussed during the visit are unclear, but there was a “private audience” in attendance, according to the Vatican.

As pointed out by Reuters, the visit comes as Pope Francis has been increasingly outspoken against smartphones and some of the addictive habits that come with them. In 2019, he called on people to free themselves “from the addition to mobile phones,” saying that “when you become a slave to your phone phone, you lose your freedom.”

He also has called it “sad” that people use their smartphones during Mass and while at the dinner table. But of course, Tim Cook has also said that Apple doesn’t operate with the goal of enticing people to use their iPhone and other Apple products all the time.

This isn’t the first time Tim Cook has visited with Pope Francis. Cook previously paid a visit to the Vatican in January of 2016, and just like now, details about what the two discussed have never been revealed.

Any guess on what Pope Francis and Tim Cook might have discussed at this morning’s meeting at the Vatican? Give us your best ideas down in the comments below.

