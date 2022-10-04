WhatsApp for iPhone to block screenshots for ‘View Once’ images and videos

- Oct. 4th 2022 12:56 pm PT

WhatsApp to block screenshots for ‘View Once’ images and videos
WhatsApp last year introduced a new option called “View Once” to let users send photos and videos that disappear after they’re opened, similar to what you can do in apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Now the platform wants to take that feature even further, this time blocking screenshots and screen recordings for “View Once” images and videos.

WhatsApp to block screenshots for some media

As noted by WABetaInfo, which is known for highlighting what’s new in WhatsApp betas, the latest WhatsApp beta release available on TestFlight for iPhone users blocks screenshots and screen recordings for content sent with the “View Once” option.

If someone tries to take a screenshot while viewing a “View Once” media, WhatsApp now shows a message saying that the capture was “blocked for added privacy.” As shown by WABetaInfo, the final screenshot or screen recording will also show this alert instead of the actual content, which protects the user who sent the image or video.

The new feature is available for users running WhatsApp beta 22.21.0.71 (build 405622068). It’s worth noting that there’s no way to disable the new privacy option, which will become a standard for WhatsApp users once it becomes available for everyone. 9to5Mac got to try out the new feature and it does work as expected.

However, WhatsApp’s plans to release this update with screenshot blocking to the public remain unknown.

More new features coming to WhatsApp

But this is not the only new feature coming to WhatsApp – the latest beta versions of the app also add the ability to create interactive polls. More recently, WhatsApp also announced that users can now create links to invite other people to join a call – just like Zoom and FaceTime.

The company has also been working on a new macOS app based on the iPhone app thanks to Catalyst technology, so that the app runs faster and uses fewer hardware resources. While the new WhatsApp app for Mac is still available as beta software, Windows users can now download new native WhatsApp app.

