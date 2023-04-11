 Skip to main content

Apple releases firmware update for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 11 2023 - 11:46 am PT
3 Comments
Apple releases new AirPods firmware to developers

Following the release of iOS 16.4.1 to the public on Monday, Apple is now rolling out a firmware update for the second- and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Today’s updates follow firmware updates that were released for the AirPods family in January.

New AirPods firmware available

The new firmware version for these new AirPods is version 5E133. The update is available to all of the aforementioned AirPods models starting today. This is up from the previous firmware version of 5B59. Usually, these updates only bring minor tweaks to the firmware of Apple’s wireless earbuds.

Apple has yet to share the release notes for today’s update on its official website.

As you probably know by now, Apple also doesn’t make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu.
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices.
  • Tap the “i” next to them.
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number.

Spot anything new in these firmware updates on your AirPods? Let us know down in the comments.

