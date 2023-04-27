Apple Watch Series 7 all-time lows start at $230 in Thursday’s best deals, Nomad 15% off accessory sale, more

Thursday has a refreshed set of the day’s best deals on tap today courtesy of 9to5Toys, with new all-time lows arriving on refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 styles from $230. There’s also a notable chance to refresh your Apple setup with some new accessories in this Nomad 15% off Spring Cleaning sitewide sale. Not to mention, the first discount of the year on any Apple TV has arrived on the HD model at $79 with a bundled Siri Remote in tow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows drop refurb Apple Watch Series 7 styles to $230

Woot today is rolling out the best prices yet on Apple’s previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7. Applying to refurbished models backed by 90-day warranties, everything ships free with a Prime membership. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Pricing starts from $230 for the 41mm styling, which also comes in one of five different colors. Normally you’d pay $399, with today’s offer delivering $169 in savings. It’s the best price we’ve ever seen at $30 under our previous mention, too. And the larger 45mm model also gets in on the savings at $240, down from the original $429 MSRP to save you $189 and deliver yet another new all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

Nomad’s sitewide spring cleaning sale takes 15% off Apple accessories

Nomad today is launching a new Spring Cleaning sale that’s taking 15% off its entire collection of full price releases. Spread across its lineup of popular Apple accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad, many of today’s discounts are the first offers of the year. Shipping is free in orders over $150, and you’ll need to apply code SpringCleaning15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $127.50. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at the best price of the year. It’s within $7.50 of the all-time low from back in December of last year during an end of 2022 sale.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 14 or even existing iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Delivering a more streamlined version of one of Nomad’s latest chargers, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 14 at 15W speeds. It’s also getting in on the sitewide savings, dropping down to $85 from the usual $100 price tag. This is also the first discount of the year, too. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Then of course don’t forget that the rest of Nomad’s collection of Apple gear is also included in the sale. Just be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the 15% savings on everything the company sells.

Rare Apple TV HD discount lands at $79 with included Siri Remote

Walmart is now offering the Apple TV HD 32GB with a bundled Siri Remote for $79. Delivering the first chance to save in 2023, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate in order to save you 20%. It’s an all-around rare chance to save on one of Apple’s streaming media players period, too.

While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

