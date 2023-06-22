9to5Mac Happy Hour 439: iOS 17 beta 2, visionOS Guest Mode, Apple execs discuss third-party watch faces

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 2, and the release of the first-ever visionOS SDK, with the Simulator giving us a first glimpse at the Vision Pro operating system. Plus, Apple execs talk about why third-party watch faces for Apple Watch haven’t happened (yet), and the EU threatens new regulation around replaceable batteries in devices — but Apple might already be in compliance.
Sponsored by Masterclass: Unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe or Follow
Links
- Here’s everything new in iOS 17 beta 2
- iOS 17 adds new ‘Fast’ long-press speed option to open context menus more quickly
- iOS 17 can tell you what’s wrong with your car using Visual Lookup
- iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma automatically generates Apple ID passkeys, now available on Apple․com and iCloud․com
- Apple releases visionOS SDK for creating Vision Pro apps, dev kit applications opening soon
- visionOS gives us a closer look at what we’ll see with Apple Vision Pro [Gallery]
- Apple Vision Pro to include a ‘Guest Mode’ for your friends
- Kuo: iPhone 15 to offer upgraded UWB chip for Vision Pro support
- What does Wi-Fi 7 mean for iPhone users?
- Apple expands Self Service Repair with iPhone 14, M2 Macs, system config changes, more
- Apple might have to make iPhone batteries easier for users to replace, EU rules
- iPhone battery replacement law raises a huge number of questions
- Apple halts showing gambling ads on App Store product pages
- Apple execs discuss third-party watch faces and watchOS 10 design decisions in new interview
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments