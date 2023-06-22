9to5Mac Happy Hour 439: iOS 17 beta 2, visionOS Guest Mode, Apple execs discuss third-party watch faces

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 2, and the release of the first-ever visionOS SDK, with the Simulator giving us a first glimpse at the Vision Pro operating system. Plus, Apple execs talk about why third-party watch faces for Apple Watch haven’t happened (yet), and the EU threatens new regulation around replaceable batteries in devices — but Apple might already be in compliance.

