Can Apple de-fingerprint the midnight MacBook Air, or will space black replace it?

If you’ve bought a midnight-colored MacBook Air, the smudge factor is already baked in. If the fingerprint magnet color sticks around, though, I wonder if Apple could apply the same anodization seal technique to midnight that it’s using with space black.

My first guess is yes, but that it might be a technique and color it saves for premium priced notebooks.

Apple is already doing this with the M3 MacBook Pro. $1600 gets you space gray; $2000 gets you space black. The $400 difference nets you much more than a darker finish, but the stealthier color is being used for market segmentation to start.

If the anodization seal technique proves successful, Apple certainly should apply it to midnight-colored notebooks — but that brings up another question. Should midnight even exist now that we have space black?

There will be people who prefer the hint of blue in midnight notebooks, but there are also people who opt for midnight only in the absence of black.

Now that Apple has shown it can do black aluminum in something larger than an iPhone 7, I hope we see it in more places. A space black iPad Pro sounds pretty sweet.

The fact that the $1600 MacBook Pro doesn’t come in space black yet, however, suggests we won’t see a space black MacBook Air anytime soon.

If that’s the case, Apple should definitely try to improve the midnight finish with its anodization seal technique. Smudgy aluminum is nothing compared to that whole defective keyboard saga. Still, it’d be a nice improvement to midnight MacBook Airs.

