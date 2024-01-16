 Skip to main content

First visionOS-ready apps now rolling out on the App Store

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 16 2024 - 10:18 am PT
Vision Pro availability (Apple promp image showing app grid) | visionOS

A few months ago, developers with access to an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit were given access to the App Store to download compatible iPhone and iPad apps. As Vision Pro arrives in stores in February, Apple has made it possible for developers to submit their apps to the App Store. Starting today, these visionOS apps are now rolling out to users.

visionOS apps now rolling out

Developers who submitted their visionOS apps for App Store Review earlier this month are now receiving emails from Apple telling them that the apps have been approved and are now available for download on the visionOS App Store.

As noted by developer Dylan McDonald, the iOS App Store is now showing which apps are compatible with Apple Vision Pro, although screenshots have yet to be made available.

It will be a few days before customers can get their hands on a Vision Pro. However, as Apple is likely to send review units to journalists and developers soon, it’s no surprise that the company has made visionOS apps available on the App Store right now.

Since the announcement of the Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023, Apple has been holding labs around the world for developers to test their apps on the new hardware ahead of the launch. Some developers have also had the chance to obtain a Developer Kit unit, which should be returned to Apple after the official launch in a few weeks.

An interesting detail about visionOS apps is that the SDK is only available for Apple Silicon Macs.

Apple previously previewed some of the apps and games that will be available for Vision Pro. These include Keynote, Microsoft Office, Slack, Zoom, Disney+, Max, and Fruit Ninja.

Vision Pro Immersive Video | visionOS apps

More about Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the configuration with 256GB of storage. The official launch is set for February 2.

