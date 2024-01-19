 Skip to main content

Vision Pro battery life: Here’s what to expect

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 19 2024 - 6:24 am PT
Vision Pro battery

Apple Vision Pro will land on the faces of the first buyers starting February 2. Along with pre-orders being live, we’ve got the final details on Vision Pro battery life and other specs from Apple. So how long can you use the headset on battery before plugging in? Here are all the details.

The separate (but included) Vision Pro battery doesn’t last too long before needing to be plugged in. But you can keep using it while the battery charges.

Also, third parties like Belkin are getting ready to launch products like Vision Pro battery clips. As it happens, Apple doesn’t include or sell any sort of battery clip.

Vision Pro battery life

  • Up to 2 hours of general use
  • Up to 2.5 hours of video
  • Can be used while charging the battery with the included 5-foot (1.5m) USB-C cable
  • 30W USB-C power adapter also comes in the box

If you think you’ll want the option to use Vision Pro for more than 2 hours at a time, a 10-foot USB-C cable will be a good purchase as the included 5-foot cable doesn’t offer much flexibility. That’s definitely a more affordable option than a second battery that runs $200.

As for operating temperature, Apple says Vision Pro works between 32 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (0 to 32 Celsius).

However, if you happen to use it in colder temperatures with the battery alone, expect shorter than 2 hours of use.

Vision Pro battery life operating temperatures

What do you think about Vision Pro battery life? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Read more on Vision Pro:

