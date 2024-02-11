It’s now time for our 2024 update of the best AirTag cases, mounts, straps, and more. While you will find some mainstay options, there have also been a number of new releases in the AirTag accessory space over the last year or so. Those include everything from Apple’s FineWoven treatment, to new genuine leather carriers, options made specifically for the inside of bags and fabric, mini magnetic waterproof models that can take a beating, carabiner-equipped sheaths, and more. Down below we have updated our ongoing list of the best AirTag cases, mounts, and straps for folks looking for a new solution or for those who might have just scored a bunch of new Apple item locators over the holidays.

Best AirTag cases, key chains, straps, and more

Before you dive into all of the best AirTag gear below, here’s everything you need to know about AirTag support on the web version of Apple Find My. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on impressions of AirTag and the Apple accessories before making any final decisions. Not to mention this handy AirTag setup guide of sorts detailing Lost Mode, battery replacement, teardown, and what all those AirTag sounds actually mean.

Head below for all of the best options available right now and you can expect even more to get added to the list in the coming days/weeks as additional models land at the 9to5 offices around the globe. These are just some of the brands we are familiar with and/or options we have had a chance to take a look at thus far:

Apple AirTag accessories

Apple AirTag FineWoven Key Ring $35

Apple AirTag Loop $29

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring $35

Apple AirTag Leather Loop $39

Elevation Lab

The first waterproof cases for Apple AirTags. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès). Nondescript, doesn’t visually broadcast that it’s an AirTag case. Ultra-durable composite construction with stainless steel hardware.

Elevation Lab intros new AirTag safety pin mounts with launch deals starting from $10.50

Elevation Lab intros new waterproof magnetic mounts – the 'best way to keep AirTag on your car'

Elevation Lab illuminates your pups with new glow in the dark waterproof AirTag holder

Harber London handmade leather AirTag Cases

Leather Sleeve for AirTag $76

Leather Case for AirTag $76

Caseology AirTag Vault $14

Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe…Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go… Will not disrupt signal or sound transmission.

Plus full launch details right here

Spigen Cases and Rugged Armor

Spigen AirPods Pro Tag Armor case with AirTag slot $25

Spigen AirFit wallet card case for AirTags $18

Spigen AirFit wallet card case for AirTags $18

AirTag Case Valentinus $25

AirTag Case Valentinus $25

AirTag Case Rugged Armor $25

Belkin's twist-and-lock solutions

Belkin’s twist-and-lock solutions

Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Strap $9

Even more colors direct from Belkin

Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring $13

Hands-on impressions of the Secure holder right here

Plus full launch details right here

CYRILL

CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases $17

CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases $17

elago

NEW elago Snapshot Cover $14

elago Basic AirTag Keychain Case $9

elago Basic AirTag Keychain Case $9

Plus full launch details right here

elago unveils new SNES controller-style W5 AirTag Keychain Case with launch discount

elago brings iPod Shuffle vibes to your Apple AirTag with all-new case

3-Pack Soft Silicone with Key Chain $13

4-Pack Protective Case Loop for AirTag $19

Protective cover made of soft silicone is professionally designed for newly released AirTags; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use

ESR AirTag Keychain

2-Pack Silicone Case with Key Chain $15

In black, blue, white, and red

Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on…Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable…Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse.

AirTag Leather Key Chain $30 (Reg. $40)

AirTag Glasses Strap $30 (Reg. $40)

NEW AirTag Rugged Keychain $30 (Reg. $40)

NEW Pet Tag $30 (Reg. $40)

Plus full launch details right here

NEW! Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

Moment Sheaths and Mounts

Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags $20

Made from premium bonded powermesh, it sticks to virtually any fabric surface with a proprietary adhesive backing.

Hard Shell Mount for AirTags $20

Made from a rugged aramid fiber shell and backed with a super strong adhesive, you can stick an AirTag to any flat surface.

Curved Surface Mount for AirTags $20

Built with a flexible silicone construction, it’s easy to conform to virtually any hard surface you want to stick an AirTag to…watertight shell and rugged adhesive.

Frenchie Co. AirTag Wallet

Frenchie Co. AirTag Ready Wallet $99

Holds up to 12 cards & 12 bills, Magnetic closure, Top quality eco-friendly Italian leather, RFID blocking, AirTag slot…

FollowPaw

FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar $60

Our material of choice is renewable hero material – Cork leather. Cork is 100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable. This makes it the best and most sustainable vegan leather available. Each product has a unique and beautiful cork structure that lets you win every style competition.

Plus more details right here

Case-Mate’s new AirTag accessories

Case-Mate AirTag collar mount with glow in the dark design $20

Case-Mate AirTags Sticker $15 or 4 for $10 ea.

Case-Mate AirTags Clip Ring $20

Case-Mate AirTags Tough Sport $15

Case-Mate's new AirTag accessories

Pelican

Case-Mate Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount $20

Or a 4-pack for $40

Plus more details right here

CASETiFY AirTag keychain and case holder $35

w/ carabiner-style clip, optional emoji choices, more

Plus more details right here

Ringke

Ringke twist lock hard-shell AirTag case $9

Ringke 4-pack AirTag case $15

Plus more details right here

Raptic

Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case:

Raptic Link & Lock combination lock AirTag case $40

Plus more details right here

Catalyst

Catalyst intros new waterproof, military-grade Beats Studio Buds case, AirTags gear, and more:

Catalyst Hang-It AirTag case $35 Hang-It comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet’s tag to a child’s backpack.

Catalyst Clip-It AirTag case $35 Clip-It attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces

Catalyst Stick-It AirTag case $35 Stick-It has an in-built 3M VHB removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most surfaces



Plus more details right here

Casely

Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains from $14

Plus more details right here

WaterField’s new leather AirTag gear

WaterField AirTag Luggage Tag $49

WaterField Keychain with steel barrel closure $25

Plus more details right here

Budget AirTag key screen protectors, chains, cases, and straps

Plus some handmade options via Etsy…

PlanterCoStore Keychain Luggage tag $21.50

WildflowerCoLeather Leather Keychain $25

Tag Lock Slide-On Dog Collar $20

BikeTaggr bike mount $19

Vegan Leather Protective Skin $14.50

BrightFutureHeirloom Vinyl Sticker $5 (15% off)

ROXXLYN Real Slate Stone Case $24 Plus “Indian Summer” colorway $26

MyAlpacaStudio Crocheted Keychain $18

Danny Rolph Key Ring Leather Case $35

Faux Suede/Leather Pet Collar Strap Hugger from $20

TagCard Flex Wallet Case $15 Also available on Amazon



